2017 Toyota Corolla

161,982 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla

SE

13070665

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_OneOwner

Used
161,982KM
VIN 2T1BURHE2HC856483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,982 KM

Vehicle Description

One-owner 2017 Toyota Corolla SE a stylish and reliable compact sedan known for efficiency, comfort, and value. Powered by a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission, it offers smooth performance and excellent fuel economy. The SE trim features sport styling, heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, rearview camera, and a touchscreen display with Bluetooth, USB connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. With its refined ride, proven reliability, and low ownership costs, the Corolla SE is a perfect choice for drivers seeking long-lasting quality and everyday practicality.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This Corolla SE qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217

