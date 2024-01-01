$19,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Prius
Prime Plug-In Hybrid - No accident!
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 318490
- Mileage 146,289 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Toyota Prius Prime Plug-In Hybrid - Exceptional Condition, Loaded with Features!
Drive into efficiency and style with this 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Plug-In Hybrid! This exceptionally clean, accident-free vehicle is the perfect blend of fuel economy, advanced technology, and modern comfort. Whether you’re commuting or taking a road trip, the Prius Prime offers a smooth and eco-friendly ride.
Key Features:
- Heated Seats for ultimate comfort during colder months
- Heated Steering Wheel for added warmth and convenience
- Back-Up Camera for easy parking and enhanced safety
- Lane Departure Alert for extra peace of mind on the road
- EV Mode for all-electric driving, reducing your carbon footprint
- Bluetooth Connectivity for hands-free calls and audio streaming
- Remote Keyless Entry and Push-Button Start for added convenience
- Well-maintained and meticulously cared for, with no accidents or damage
With a sleek design, impressive fuel efficiency, and Toyota’s renowned reliability, this Prius Prime is the smart choice for anyone looking to reduce their environmental impact without sacrificing comfort or style.
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
Vehicle Features
