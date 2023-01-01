Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota RAV4

123,651 KM

Details Description Features

$22,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 10631262
  2. 10631262
  3. 10631262
  4. 10631262
  5. 10631262
  6. 10631262
  7. 10631262
  8. 10631262
  9. 10631262
  10. 10631262
  11. 10631262
  12. 10631262
  13. 10631262
  14. 10631262
  15. 10631262
  16. 10631262
  17. 10631262
  18. 10631262
  19. 10631262
  20. 10631262
  21. 10631262
  22. 10631262
  23. 10631262
  24. 10631262
  25. 10631262
  26. 10631262
Contact Seller

$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
123,651KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10631262
  • Stock #: 679403
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV7HW679403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 679403
  • Mileage 123,651 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD! Accident-Free! In Great Condition! Service Records! Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Automatic Transmission And Much More!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

2018 Honda Odyssey LX
 168,208 KM
$25,895 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Rondo LX
 173,589 KM
$6,895 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 145,769 KM
$29,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory