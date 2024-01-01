Menu
2017 TOYOTA RAV4 LE Accident-Free! Ontario Vehicle! Good Service Records! Very Well Maintained! In Great Condition! Equipped With Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, AM, FM Bluetooth Audio And Much More!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2017 Toyota RAV4

109,291 KM

$20,895

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4

LE

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

$20,895

+ taxes & licensing

109,291KM
Used
VIN 2T3ZFREV3HW327367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 327367
  • Mileage 109,291 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 TOYOTA RAV4 LE Accident-Free! Ontario Vehicle! Good Service Records! Very Well Maintained! In Great Condition! Equipped With Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, AM, FM Bluetooth Audio And Much More!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

2017 Toyota RAV4