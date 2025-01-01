$21,495+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
2017 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
Motorspot
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
416-272-9700
$21,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,630KM
VIN 2T3BFREV0HW688301
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 688301
- Mileage 109,630 KM
Accident-Free One-Owner 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD a dependable and efficient compact SUV built for Canadian conditions. Powered by a 2.5L engine, it offers approximately 10.5L/100km city and 8.3L/100km highway, averaging 9.0L/100km combined. Well-equipped with all-wheel drive, heated seats, rearview camera, Bluetooth, keyless entry, and lane departure assist. With spacious seating, a versatile cargo area, and Toyotas strong reputation for reliability, the RAV4 LE AWD is a smart and practical choice for everyday driving.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
2017 Toyota RAV4