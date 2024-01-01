Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, system-ui, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>This 2017 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger FWD is a fully loaded, well-maintained vehicle in excellent condition. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine with 296 hp, it offers a smooth and powerful ride. The Sienna Limited comes with premium features like leather seating, a large touchscreen with navigation, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, push-button start, and a rear DVD entertainment system for the whole family to enjoy. Advanced safety features include pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and blind-spot monitoring. With its spacious interior, top-tier comfort, and cutting-edge technology, this Sienna is perfect for family trips and everyday driving, offering all the bells and whistles for a luxurious ride.</span></font><br /></div><div><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span><br /></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?c</span></div></div>

2017 Toyota Sienna

130,086 KM

Details Description Features

$27,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota Sienna

Limited Premium 7-Passenger

Watch This Vehicle
11922332

2017 Toyota Sienna

Limited Premium 7-Passenger

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$27,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,086KM
VIN 5TDYZ3DC2HS811080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 811080
  • Mileage 130,086 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger FWD is a fully loaded, well-maintained vehicle in excellent condition. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine with 296 hp, it offers a smooth and powerful ride. The Sienna Limited comes with premium features like leather seating, a large touchscreen with navigation, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, push-button start, and a rear DVD entertainment system for the whole family to enjoy. Advanced safety features include pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and blind-spot monitoring. With its spacious interior, top-tier comfort, and cutting-edge technology, this Sienna is perfect for family trips and everyday driving, offering all the bells and whistles for a luxurious ride.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?c

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorspot

Used 2019 Ford Expedition Max Platinum 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Ford Expedition Max Platinum 4WD 135,422 KM $40,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic Touring Sedan CVT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Honda Civic Touring Sedan CVT 129,093 KM $20,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE 79,553 KM $24,895 + tax & lic

Email Motorspot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

416-272-XXXX

(click to show)

416-272-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,895

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Sienna