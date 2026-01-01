$38,976+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Toyota Tundra
SR5|TRD OFF ROAD| 4X4
2017 Toyota Tundra
SR5|TRD OFF ROAD| 4X4
Location
Weilai Automotive Inc
4142A Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M5E 1W7
(647) 370-7596
$38,976
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
88,426KM
VIN 5TFUY5F13HX621436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 88,426 KM
Vehicle Description
5.7L i-FORCE V8 Engine | TRD Off-Road Suspension with Bilstein Shocks | 7-Inch Touchscreen with Navigation | Heated Front Bucket Seats | Class IV Towing Receiver | Low credit? No credit? Established Credit? We accept ALL!!! - Contact Us Today!Test Drive the 2017 Toyota Tundra TRD Today! This legendary full-size pickup truck is engineered for the toughest Canadian terrains, offering an unbeatable combination of rugged off-road capability, massive towing power, and everyday comfort. Whether you are hauling heavy loads to the job site or exploring off-the-beaten-path trails on the weekend, this Tundra delivers proven reliability and relentless performance.
Performance:
Engine: 5.7L i-FORCE V8 DOHC 32-Valve with Dual VVT-i
Horsepower: 381 hp
Torque: 401 lb-ft
Transmission: 6-speed automatic with sequential shift mode
Drivetrain: 4WD
Exterior:
18-inch TRD alloy wheels
Bilstein shock absorbers and TRD skid plates
Class IV weight distribution hitch receiver with 4 and 7-pin connectors
Halogen headlights and front fog lamps
Power-adjustable heated exterior mirrors
Interior:
Heated front bucket seats
Power 8-way adjustable driver seat
Air conditioning with cabin air filter
Auto-dimming rearview mirror with integrated compass
Power windows and door locks
Technology:
7-inch touchscreen Display Audio system
Built-in GPS Navigation system
Bluetooth hands-free phone and streaming audio capability
SiriusXM satellite radio integration
Advanced voice recognition and USB input ports
Safety:
Toyota Star Safety System including Vehicle Stability Control and Traction Control
8 standard airbags including front knee and side curtain airbags
Backup camera with clearance and backup sensors
Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Trailer Sway Control
Approximate Fuel Efficiency:
City: 18.1 L/100 km
Highway: 13.9 L/100 km!
This incredibly capable and highly sought-after 2017 Toyota Tundra TRD will not last long on our lot. Trucks with this level of proven reliability and off-road pedigree are moving extremely fast. Visit Weilai Automotive Inc. in Markham today to secure your test drive before another buyer drives it home. Call or stop by immediately to claim this exceptional pickup!
FINANCING
At Weilai Automotive Inc., we're all about giving everyone a fair shot at owning a quality vehicle, no matter their credit history. Whether you're grappling with credit challenges or have a stellar credit record, we have financing options that cater to you. Your specific financing terms will depend on various factors, including your credit rating. For a personalized finance consultation, a signed consent form is needed. Reach out to schedule your appointment today.
WEILAI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM*
Full Detailing Package
Comprehensive Certification Package
Safety Certification
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available
Available for only $899
*Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program includes: Full interior detailing, full exterior detailing, meticulous vehicle reconditioning. A comprehensive 60-point safety inspection with additional standards. For example, tire and brake treads must be a minimum of 3.5 mm which is 233% of the Ontario standard of 1.5 mm. Access to a large network of lenders to give you the best approval guaranteed. Option to extend the warranty for up to an additional 6 years for an additional fee.
CARFAX REPORT
We believe in full transparency. All vehicles come with a FREE Carfax report. Please visit our listing on weilaiauto.ca or autotrader.ca to obtain your free Carfax report.
CONTACT NOW
We welcome customers from all over the GTA, including Markham, Scarborough, Barrie, Stouffville, Toronto, Richmond Hill, East Gwillimbury, Aurora, North York, East York, Whitby, Brampton, and the surrounding area. Ready to take the next step? Book an appointment, get more info, or get in touch by calling 647-370-7596 or emailing us at scmanagers@weilaiauto.ca.
FEE DISCLOSURE: Price does not include safety certification, HST, or licensing fees. Safety certification available, see the Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program for details.
FINANCE SPECIAL PRICE ONLY: Pricing is based on financing. The listed price includes a $1,000 finance rebate. Choosing an alternative payment method may disqualify this rebate.
VEHICLE CONDITION: The vehicle has been inspected and reconditioned to a premium pre-owned condition and is ready to be test-driven. However, to comply with OMVIC's disclosure requirements, please note that this unit is not currently drivable and not certified until it undergoes safety certification.
DISCLAIMERS: Please note that these details are based on the typical specifications for a given year, make, and model, and actual features may vary for the specific VIN provided. The descriptions above and the contents on this vehicle detail page are generated using AI and VIN decoders, which may contain inaccuracies. They are intended for reference only and may not be entirely reliable. Always check the vehicle's actual specifications and refer to the owner's manual for the most precise and up-to-date information. While Weilai Automotive Inc. strives to provide accurate information, we will not be responsible for any mistakes made on this page.
Performance:
Engine: 5.7L i-FORCE V8 DOHC 32-Valve with Dual VVT-i
Horsepower: 381 hp
Torque: 401 lb-ft
Transmission: 6-speed automatic with sequential shift mode
Drivetrain: 4WD
Exterior:
18-inch TRD alloy wheels
Bilstein shock absorbers and TRD skid plates
Class IV weight distribution hitch receiver with 4 and 7-pin connectors
Halogen headlights and front fog lamps
Power-adjustable heated exterior mirrors
Interior:
Heated front bucket seats
Power 8-way adjustable driver seat
Air conditioning with cabin air filter
Auto-dimming rearview mirror with integrated compass
Power windows and door locks
Technology:
7-inch touchscreen Display Audio system
Built-in GPS Navigation system
Bluetooth hands-free phone and streaming audio capability
SiriusXM satellite radio integration
Advanced voice recognition and USB input ports
Safety:
Toyota Star Safety System including Vehicle Stability Control and Traction Control
8 standard airbags including front knee and side curtain airbags
Backup camera with clearance and backup sensors
Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Trailer Sway Control
Approximate Fuel Efficiency:
City: 18.1 L/100 km
Highway: 13.9 L/100 km!
This incredibly capable and highly sought-after 2017 Toyota Tundra TRD will not last long on our lot. Trucks with this level of proven reliability and off-road pedigree are moving extremely fast. Visit Weilai Automotive Inc. in Markham today to secure your test drive before another buyer drives it home. Call or stop by immediately to claim this exceptional pickup!
FINANCING
At Weilai Automotive Inc., we're all about giving everyone a fair shot at owning a quality vehicle, no matter their credit history. Whether you're grappling with credit challenges or have a stellar credit record, we have financing options that cater to you. Your specific financing terms will depend on various factors, including your credit rating. For a personalized finance consultation, a signed consent form is needed. Reach out to schedule your appointment today.
WEILAI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM*
Full Detailing Package
Comprehensive Certification Package
Safety Certification
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available
Available for only $899
*Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program includes: Full interior detailing, full exterior detailing, meticulous vehicle reconditioning. A comprehensive 60-point safety inspection with additional standards. For example, tire and brake treads must be a minimum of 3.5 mm which is 233% of the Ontario standard of 1.5 mm. Access to a large network of lenders to give you the best approval guaranteed. Option to extend the warranty for up to an additional 6 years for an additional fee.
CARFAX REPORT
We believe in full transparency. All vehicles come with a FREE Carfax report. Please visit our listing on weilaiauto.ca or autotrader.ca to obtain your free Carfax report.
CONTACT NOW
We welcome customers from all over the GTA, including Markham, Scarborough, Barrie, Stouffville, Toronto, Richmond Hill, East Gwillimbury, Aurora, North York, East York, Whitby, Brampton, and the surrounding area. Ready to take the next step? Book an appointment, get more info, or get in touch by calling 647-370-7596 or emailing us at scmanagers@weilaiauto.ca.
FEE DISCLOSURE: Price does not include safety certification, HST, or licensing fees. Safety certification available, see the Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program for details.
FINANCE SPECIAL PRICE ONLY: Pricing is based on financing. The listed price includes a $1,000 finance rebate. Choosing an alternative payment method may disqualify this rebate.
VEHICLE CONDITION: The vehicle has been inspected and reconditioned to a premium pre-owned condition and is ready to be test-driven. However, to comply with OMVIC's disclosure requirements, please note that this unit is not currently drivable and not certified until it undergoes safety certification.
DISCLAIMERS: Please note that these details are based on the typical specifications for a given year, make, and model, and actual features may vary for the specific VIN provided. The descriptions above and the contents on this vehicle detail page are generated using AI and VIN decoders, which may contain inaccuracies. They are intended for reference only and may not be entirely reliable. Always check the vehicle's actual specifications and refer to the owner's manual for the most precise and up-to-date information. While Weilai Automotive Inc. strives to provide accurate information, we will not be responsible for any mistakes made on this page.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Weilai Automotive Inc
2022 Honda Civic EX 92,804 KM $22,297 + tax & lic
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4|AWD AND MUCH MORE ! 114,326 KM $18,767 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tundra SR5|TRD OFF ROAD| 4X4 88,426 KM $38,976 + tax & lic
Email Weilai Automotive Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Weilai Automotive Inc
Scarborough Location
4142A Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M5E 1W7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
(647) 370-XXXX(click to show)
$38,976
+ taxes & licensing>
Weilai Automotive Inc
(647) 370-7596
2017 Toyota Tundra