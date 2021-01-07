Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Tundra

53,240 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Aryaan Motors

647-997-5348

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Tundra

2017 Toyota Tundra

SR

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Tundra

SR

Location

Aryaan Motors

4206 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M6

647-997-5348

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

53,240KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6380924
  • VIN: 5TFUM5F12HX072808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,240 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota tundra SR5 certified, low km, 31999+Hst+Licensing...

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Aryaan Motors

2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 61,562 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Accord To...
 94,120 KM
$20,799 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GX
 93,590 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Aryaan Motors

Aryaan Motors

Aryaan Motors

4206 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M6

Call Dealer

647-997-XXXX

(click to show)

647-997-5348

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory