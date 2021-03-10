Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Golf

89,135 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Xian Auto

905-237-7033

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Location

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

905-237-7033

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

89,135KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6724703
  • VIN: 3VW217AU7HM003273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,135 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2017 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF TSI WHITE CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER CAR PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRORS, AM/FM RADIO, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHT, CLIMATE CONTROL AND SO MUCH MORE.

COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING 2017 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF TSI WHITE CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER WHILE SUPPLY LASTS.

*SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599*

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily.  

***WINTER PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Xian Auto

2011 Honda Odyssey E...
 180,527 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 35i
 106,553 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Legacy 2...
 139,797 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Xian Auto

Xian Auto

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

Call Dealer

905-237-XXXX

(click to show)

905-237-7033

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory