Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Passat

117,130 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Xian Auto

905-237-7033

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Passat

2017 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline+

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline+

Location

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

905-237-7033

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

117,130KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6489291
  • VIN: 1VWAT7A3XHC025119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,130 KM

Vehicle Description

REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND EXTERIOR MIRROR, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS. A GREAT LOOKING CAR WITH EVEN BETTER CONDITIONS AND PRICE. CARPROOF.

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. MONTHLY PAYMENT OF JUST $331.57 (EST. PAYMENT)Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily. We offer rates as low as 3.99% with $0 down (O.A.C).

***WINTER PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Dont wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal youve ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Dont worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. All vehicles will be certified and e-tested at no costs to buyers; we pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Xian Auto

2007 Nissan Altima 2...
 253,813 KM
$1,788 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa Note
 126,603 KM
$6,488 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Cayenne S
 78,912 KM
$56,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Xian Auto

Xian Auto

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

Call Dealer

905-237-XXXX

(click to show)

905-237-7033

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory