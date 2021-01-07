2017 Volkswagen Passat

+ taxes & licensing
905-237-7033
3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5
905-237-7033
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND EXTERIOR MIRROR, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS. A GREAT LOOKING CAR WITH EVEN BETTER CONDITIONS AND PRICE. CARPROOF.
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. MONTHLY PAYMENT OF JUST $331.57 (EST. PAYMENT)Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily. We offer rates as low as 3.99% with $0 down (O.A.C).
***WINTER PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Dont wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal youve ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Dont worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. All vehicles will be certified and e-tested at no costs to buyers; we pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5