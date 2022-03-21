Menu
2018 Audi Q3

36,800 KM

Details Description Features

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv Tiptronic

2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv Tiptronic

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

36,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8677205
  • Stock #: 0022
  • VIN: WA1JCCFS8JR315312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,800 KM

Vehicle Description

PROGRESSIVE! QUATTRO! LOW KM! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA!

BLUETOOTH! POWER LIFT GATE! PUSH START! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE! ONE OWNER! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! 

SUPER GAS FRIENDLY!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

