$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
416-291-6456
2018 Audi Q5
2018 Audi Q5
2.0T Komfort
Location
The Humberview Group
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4
416-291-6456
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
46,270KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8496762
- Stock #: W3041A
- VIN: WA1ANAFY5J2173232
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 46,270 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Volkswagen MidTown Toronto
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4