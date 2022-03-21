Menu
2018 Audi Q5

57,382 KM

Details Features

$39,844

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

2.0T Progressiv

Location

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

57,382KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8971303
  • Stock #: W3236A
  • VIN: WA1BNAFYXJ2237169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,382 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

