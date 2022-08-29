2018 BMW 3 Series

$29,990 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 7 7 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9283168

Stock #: D2707

VIN: wba8f1c57jae93217

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 147,777 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Chrome Wheels Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Stability Control Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features AWD SPORT PACKAGE SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Wheel Locks Heated Side Mirrors Illuminated Visor Mirrors 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Premium Audio Package Apple Car Play LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Rear Airbag Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Pre-sale Inspected Auto Start or Remote Start Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package High Beam Assist / HBA Roof Airbags

