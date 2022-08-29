Menu
2018 BMW X3

103,500 KM

$33,000

+ tax & licensing
$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

xDrive30i Sports Activity Vehicle

xDrive30i Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

103,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9064666
  • Stock #: 0043
  • VIN: 5UXTR9C53JLC80741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,500 KM

Vehicle Description

PREMIUM ESSENCIAL PACKAGE! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! PUSH START! NAVI!

BACKUP CAMERA! PARKING SENSORS! BLUETOOTH! POWER LIFT GATE! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL

ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

