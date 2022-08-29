$33,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2018 BMW X3
xDrive30i Sports Activity Vehicle
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9064666
- Stock #: 0043
- VIN: 5UXTR9C53JLC80741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,500 KM
Vehicle Description
PREMIUM ESSENCIAL PACKAGE! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! PUSH START! NAVI!
BACKUP CAMERA! PARKING SENSORS! BLUETOOTH! POWER LIFT GATE! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL
ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.