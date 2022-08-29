2018 BMW X5

$37,990 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 0 9 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9072061

9072061 Stock #: D2700

D2700 VIN: 5UXKR0C53J0Y05223

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D2700

Mileage 123,094 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Chrome Wheels Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Hill start assist Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Additional Features AWD Automatic lights PREMIUM PACKAGE SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Wheel Locks Storage Box Tech Package Heated Side Mirrors 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Power folding side mirrors TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Auto Dimming Side Mirrors LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Sensors Anti-Start Security Rear Airbag Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Pre-sale Inspected Power Rear Door / Hatch Cooled / Ventilated Seats Premium Interior Trim Level Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.