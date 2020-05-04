Menu
2018 Chevrolet City Express

LS

2018 Chevrolet City Express

LS

Aryaan Motors

4206 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M6

647-997-5348

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,853KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4974765
  • VIN: 3N63M0YN9JK692820
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2018 CITY EXPRESS LS

MINT CONDITION CARGO VAN 

GOOD FOR #DELIVERY #PLUMBERS #PAINTERS # SMALL BUSINESS # AUTOPARTS #ELECTRICIAN 

AND MORE

PRICED TO SELL

13999+HST+LIC

CALL FOR DETAILS 6479975348

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Lumbar Support
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

