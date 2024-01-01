Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish, reliable, and feature-packed vehicle? This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT is the perfect combination of sleek design and modern features, all wrapped up in a beautiful <strong>Blue exterior</strong> and a clean <strong>black interior</strong>. With <strong>no accidents</strong> and meticulously maintained, this is the one youve been waiting for!</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Low Miles</strong> – Ready for many more adventures</li><li><strong>Heated Seats</strong> – Stay warm and comfy during those chilly mornings</li><li><strong>Backup Camera</strong> – Effortlessly reverse with confidence</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Audio</strong> – Stream your favorite music and take calls hands-free</li><li><strong>Ice Cold A/C</strong> – Stay cool no matter the weather</li><li><strong>Sharp Blue Exterior</strong> – A head-turning color that stands out</li><li><strong>Immaculate Interior</strong> – Exceptionally clean, like-new condition inside</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient</strong> – Save at the pump without sacrificing performance</li></ul><p>Whether youre commuting, road-tripping, or running errands, the Cruze delivers comfort, style, and performance in a compact yet spacious package.</p><p><strong>Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity – it won’t last long!</strong></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; 111,066 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
LT BackUp Camera - No Accident!

LT BackUp Camera - No Accident!

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1

416-886-2323

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,066KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM9J7187201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,066 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Cars Factory

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323

