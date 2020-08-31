Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

62,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Ontario Selective Motors

647-210-4496

4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD

Location

3569 St Clair Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 1L8

62,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5725728
  • Stock #: 1238
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM9J7101238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1238
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Back Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Dual airbags, Air-conditioning, Tilt wheel, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power windows. We encourage you to stop by and visit our showroom today and take this beautiful car for a test drive or feel free to call us and book an appointment that works best in your busy schedule! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! *Certification - All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $595, if not Certified & E-Test then as per Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. Extended warranty is available for any vehicle up to 3 years for power train Engine & Transmission. WE ACCEPT YOUR TRADE-IN'S -- CALL US TODAY FOR AN APPRAISAL! Ontario Selective Motors is a trusted professional dealership proudly serving the Greater Toronto Area with a great selection of vehicles. The owner has been in the business over 10 years, they are dedicated to their clients and ensuring satisfaction and buyer confidence. At Ontario Selective Motors we put relationships first, which is why we commit ourselves to educating our costumers in all areas involved with their purchase. Our dealership is right on the main street and our sales team is always ready to serve you. We look forward to helping and meeting our clients in order to find them the vehicle they are looking for! TEL: (647) 210 4496 OR (647) 341 9300 ADDRESS: 3569 St. Clair Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1K1L8 EMAIL: Ontarioselectivemotors@yahoo.com We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us.


 

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

