2018 Chevrolet Cruze

84,450 KM

$13,450

+ tax & licensing
$13,450

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Auto Center

416-690-3227

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Quality Auto Center

598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-690-3227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,450

+ taxes & licensing

84,450KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8069416
  VIN: 1G1BE5SMXJ7178068

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 84,450 KM

Vehicle Description


CLEAN TITLE VEHICLE


 SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE  – Available

WARRANTY: POWER TRAIN – ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WITH UNLIMITED KM Available

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR NEW, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT QUALITY AUTO CENTER

598 DANFORTH ROAD
SCARBOROUGH,ON M1K 1E7
4166903227                      http://www.ADVENTURELANE.COM
If the customer decide to buy the vehicle AS IS condition ******ONLY***********
We must state now through OMVIC by law: ***********EVEN IF THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL***************
These vehicles are being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
** $350-$500 FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE 
* HST + LICENSING ARE EXTRA


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Auto Center

Quality Auto Center

598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

