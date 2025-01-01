Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

94,070 KM

Details

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12285660

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

647-879-5301

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,070KM
VIN 2GNAXJEV4J6208800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 208800
  • Mileage 94,070 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C450 AMG 4MATIC for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C450 AMG 4MATIC 147,671 KM $23,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Honda Odyssey EX 137,476 KM $26,895 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 450 4MATIC Hybrid for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 450 4MATIC Hybrid 64,489 KM $61,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-879-XXXX

(click to show)

647-879-5301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

647-879-5301

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox