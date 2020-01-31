Menu
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

HoganChev.com

5000 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 4L9

844-939-0243

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,211KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4655118
  • Stock #: A102965
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST3JF102965
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Recent Arrival!

2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT Remote Start | Rear Camera White 4D Sedan 1.5L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic

No Accidents, MARKET VALUE PRICING!, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Former Daily Rental, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, 6-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/8" Screen, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.


All of our used vehicles are inspected front to back, reconditioned and have a No Charge Carproofs attached for your peace of mind. We stand behind our work and product.

Serving the community for over 90 Years as a GM Dealer.

Reviews:
* Malibu is rated highly for a premium feel to its ride and handling, solid ride comfort, a quiet cabin, easy-to-use technology, and many useful touches that owners enjoy on the daily. The up-level stereo system and peaceful highway ride are commonly praised attributes of this machine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

