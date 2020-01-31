Recent Arrival!



2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT Remote Start | Rear Camera White 4D Sedan 1.5L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic



No Accidents, MARKET VALUE PRICING!, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Former Daily Rental, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, 6-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/8" Screen, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.



Certified. Certification Program Details: 150 Points Inspection Detailing Oil & Filter Change Top Up Fluids Tire Rotation Brake Inspection Air Conditioning Inspection Engine Diagnosis Alignment Check Every Vehicle is provided with 2 sets of Keys

All of our used vehicles are inspected front to back, reconditioned and have a No Charge Carproofs attached for your peace of mind. We stand behind our work and product.



Serving the community for over 90 Years as a GM Dealer.



Reviews:

* Malibu is rated highly for a premium feel to its ride and handling, solid ride comfort, a quiet cabin, easy-to-use technology, and many useful touches that owners enjoy on the daily. The up-level stereo system and peaceful highway ride are commonly praised attributes of this machine. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.