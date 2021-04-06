Menu
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

162,643 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn Hybrid w/1HY

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn Hybrid w/1HY

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

162,643KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6954047
  • VIN: 1G1ZF5SU8JF161481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,643 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca


* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. Prices have been cut and are firm.+hst

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO PAY STUBS! NO JOB LETTERS! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

**Call (416) 686-6969 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! 7 LOCATIONS! over 350 vehicles. We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

