Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

123,000 KM

Details Description

$35,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

  1. 9902930
  2. 9902930
  3. 9902930
  4. 9902930
  5. 9902930
  6. 9902930
  7. 9902930
  8. 9902930
  9. 9902930
  10. 9902930
  11. 9902930
  12. 9902930
  13. 9902930
  14. 9902930
  15. 9902930
  16. 9902930
  17. 9902930
  18. 9902930
  19. 9902930
  20. 9902930
  21. 9902930
Contact Seller

$35,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
123,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9902930
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC0JG434409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motor World

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 123,000 KM
$35,950 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Venza XLE
 0 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 101,000 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic

Email Motor World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-3241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory