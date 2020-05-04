Menu
2018 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto

Toronto Auto Group

2380 LAWRENCE AVE E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2R5

877-834-7371

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,363KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4960008
  • Stock #: PW1175RM
  • VIN: 1G1JD5SH0J4100739
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Rates as Low As **3.99% o.a.c. Any Credit Approved! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit all credit applications are accepted and Welcome! Toronto Auto Group has been in business since 1999 with over 46,000 units sold. We carry a large selection of over 725 used cars, trucks, vans and SUV s in stock! Please call today. We specialize in 2nd chance auto loan approvals. We are the credit rebuilding specialists we service ALL of Ontario, we offer Free Home Delivery. Thank you for your consideration we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you. Rebuild your credit rebuild your life!! Trades: we take any trade! High KM / Low KM / Older / Newer. *** We Will Buy Your Trade Even if You Don t Buy Our Vehicle*** ** Vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $695+HST** ** Please note, all 2017,2018, 2019, 2020 model year are previous daily rental **'

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
  • Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • 6 Speakers
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Passenger door bin
  • Radio data system
  • Emergency communication system
  • Sport steering wheel
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim
  • Bumpers: body-colour
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • 4-way manual driver seat adjuster
  • 2-way manual front passenger seat adjuster
  • AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • SiriusXM
  • Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink
  • 2 USB Ports & Auxiliary Input Jack
  • 3.47 Final Drive Axle Ratio
  • Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/7' Screen
  • Premium 6-Speaker Audio System Feature
  • 15' Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Group

Toronto Auto Group

2380 LAWRENCE AVE E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2R5

