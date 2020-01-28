2018 Chevrolet Volt

Compact Cars

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Automatic Parking

Smart Device Integration

ENGINE RANGE EXTENDER 1.5L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DI DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD)

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.