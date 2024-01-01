$24,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring L Leather/Nav/Camera/ Apple Carplay!
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring L Leather/Nav/Camera/ Apple Carplay!
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 318497
- Mileage 127,544 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Fully Loaded Top Of The Line – Black On Black Beauty!
Looking for a family-friendly, luxurious ride that offers comfort, style, and reliability? Look no further! This 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L in sleek Black On Black is a 1-owner vehicle in excellent condition and accident-free.
🔑 Key Features:
- Heated Leather Seats – Stay warm and comfortable on any journey.
- Navigation System – Get where you need to go with ease!
- Backup Camera – Drive with confidence and safety.
- DVD Entertainment System – Keep the kids entertained on long trips.
- Blind Spot Monitoring – Added peace of mind for every drive.
- Push-Start Ignition – Convenient and modern.
- Start/Stop-Go Technology – Fuel-efficient for your daily commute.
- 20" Alloy Wheels – Stylish and sleek to turn heads on the road.
- Fog Lights – Enhanced visibility during inclement weather.
- Wireless Apple CarPlay – Effortlessly connect your iPhone for music, navigation, messages, and more without the need for wires!
🚗 Immaculately Clean & Well-Maintained – This Pacifica has been kept in pristine condition inside and out. With low mileage and a clean history, it’s ready for its next adventure.
Don’t miss out on this luxury family van packed with features and reliability. Contact today to schedule a test drive and experience it for yourself!
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Cars Factory
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Cars Factory
The Cars Factory
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-886-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-886-2323