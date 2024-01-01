Menu
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Fully Loaded Top Of The Line – Black On Black Beauty!

Looking for a family-friendly, luxurious ride that offers comfort, style, and reliability? Look no further! This <strong>2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L</strong> in sleek <strong>Black On Black</strong> is a <strong>1-owner</strong> vehicle in <strong>excellent condition</strong> and <strong>accident-free</strong>.</p><p>🔑 <strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated Leather Seats</strong> – Stay warm and comfortable on any journey.</li><li><strong>Navigation System</strong> – Get where you need to go with ease!</li><li><strong>Backup Camera</strong> – Drive with confidence and safety.</li><li><strong>DVD Entertainment System</strong> – Keep the kids entertained on long trips.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring</strong> – Added peace of mind for every drive.</li><li><strong>Push-Start Ignition</strong> – Convenient and modern.</li><li><strong>Start/Stop-Go Technology</strong> – Fuel-efficient for your daily commute.</li><li><strong>20 Alloy Wheels</strong> – Stylish and sleek to turn heads on the road.</li><li><strong>Fog Lights</strong> – Enhanced visibility during inclement weather.</li><li><strong>Wireless Apple CarPlay</strong> – Effortlessly connect your iPhone for music, navigation, messages, and more without the need for wires!</li></ul><p>🚗 <strong>Immaculately Clean & Well-Maintained</strong> – This Pacifica has been kept in pristine condition inside and out. With low mileage and a clean history, it’s ready for its next adventure.</p><p>Don’t miss out on this <strong>luxury family van</strong> packed with features and reliability. --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>Welcome to The Cars Factory! --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>Welcome to The Cars Factory!</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada. border-color: #e5e7eb; border-image: initial; box-sizing: content-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; height: 0px; margin: 1rem 0px; overflow: visible; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; /><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; CERTIFICATION --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. FINANCING Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. WARRANTY Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. PRICE We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Discover The Cars Factory Difference

Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.

Location

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1

416-886-2323

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,544KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC1BG2JR233917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 318497
  • Mileage 127,544 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Fully Loaded Top Of The Line – Black On Black Beauty!

Looking for a family-friendly, luxurious ride that offers comfort, style, and reliability? Look no further! This 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L in sleek Black On Black is a 1-owner vehicle in excellent condition and accident-free.

🔑 Key Features:

  • Heated Leather Seats – Stay warm and comfortable on any journey.
  • Navigation System – Get where you need to go with ease!
  • Backup Camera – Drive with confidence and safety.
  • DVD Entertainment System – Keep the kids entertained on long trips.
  • Blind Spot Monitoring – Added peace of mind for every drive.
  • Push-Start Ignition – Convenient and modern.
  • Start/Stop-Go Technology – Fuel-efficient for your daily commute.
  • 20" Alloy Wheels – Stylish and sleek to turn heads on the road.
  • Fog Lights – Enhanced visibility during inclement weather.
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay – Effortlessly connect your iPhone for music, navigation, messages, and more without the need for wires!

🚗 Immaculately Clean & Well-Maintained – This Pacifica has been kept in pristine condition inside and out. With low mileage and a clean history, it’s ready for its next adventure.

Don’t miss out on this luxury family van packed with features and reliability. Contact today to schedule a test drive and experience it for yourself!

 

Welcome to The Cars Factory!

 

We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.

CERTIFICATION

Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING

Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.

WARRANTY

Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.

PRICE

At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.

Discover The Cars Factory Difference

Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

The Cars Factory

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
