2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

🚗 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited Plug-In Hybrid – 1-Owner, No Accidents! 🚗

Looking for the ultimate ride with top-tier luxury and technology? This 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited Plug-In Hybrid is a 1-owner, accident-free beauty packed with amazing features!

✨ Features Include:

✅ 1-Owner, Accident-Free
🛋️ Luxurious Leather Interior
🌞 Panoramic Sunroof
🗺️ Navigation System
🎥 360° Backup Camera
🎬 Dual DVD Entertainment System
🚪 Power Sliding Doors
🚀 Power Tailgate
🛣️ Adaptive Cruise Control
🔥 Heated Steering Wheel & Heated Seats
🔑 Push-Button Start
🚗 Lane Assist
🅿️ Self-Parking Feature
🎯 Parking Sensors
🍏 Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
And Much More!

This Pacifica is the perfect combination of style, comfort, and innovation. Dont wait – contact us today and schedule your test drive! 😎

 

Welcome to The Cars Factory! 🚗💥 Your Premier Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in Scarborough, Ontario! --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>Your Premier Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in Scarborough, Ontario!</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; Located at 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada</span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; /><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; Appointments Available – Personalized, hassle-free service just for you! height: 0px; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; /><h3 style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-size: inherit; font-weight: inherit; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </h3><h3 style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); CERTIFIED VEHICLES YOU CAN TRUST! 🔧✔️ Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle has passed our comprehensive safety inspection – going above and beyond industry standards! We also include a fresh oil change and professional detailing before your car hits the road. 🚗✨
Certification Package available for only $899.
Note: Vehicles are not drivable unless certified and e-tested. All trade-ins welcome! Taxes and licensing extra.

 

EASY FINANCING – APPROVALS MADE SIMPLE! 💳🌟

No credit? New to Canada? Struggling with past credit history? We specialize in getting you approved! Our expert finance team will work with you no matter your situation – whether it's a history of bankruptcy, collections, or bad credit.

On-the-spot financing – Get approved instantly! --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; list-style: none; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><li style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>On-the-spot financing</span> – Get approved <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>instantly</span>!</li><li style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; Bad credit? You're still likely to qualify! Take control and start rebuilding your credit today!

Please note: Financing is subject to an administrative fee.

 

PEACE OF MIND WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES! 🔒

Don't leave your vehicle's future to chance! Protect your investment with an eligible extended warranty. box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;>Please note: Financing is subject to an administrative fee.</em></p><hr style=border-color: #e5e7eb; border-image: initial; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; height: 0px; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; /><h3 style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-size: inherit; font-weight: inherit; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </h3><h3 style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-size: inherit; font-weight: inherit; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>PEACE OF MIND WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES!</span> 🔒</h3><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>Don’t leave your vehicle’s future to chance! <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>Protect your investment</span> with an <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>eligible extended warranty</span>. We offer customizable coverage options that give you the peace of mind you deserve. Speak with our team to find the best plan for your needs!

 

NO-HAGGLE PRICING – THE BEST DEAL, GUARANTEED! 💸

The Cars Factory ensures you get the best price from day one! With no-haggle pricing and constant market monitoring, we guarantee you're always getting an unbeatable deal. No surprises, no stress – just pure value!

 

Why Choose The Cars Factory?

 

At The Cars Factory, we put quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction at the forefront of everything we do. --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-size: inherit; font-weight: inherit; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </h3><h3 style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-size: inherit; font-weight: inherit; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>Why Choose The Cars Factory?</span></h3><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>At <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>The Cars Factory</span>, we put <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>quality</span>, <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>transparency</span>, and <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>customer satisfaction</span> at the forefront of everything we do. Our goal is to deliver the best experience for every customer, with a focus on making your car-buying journey smooth and enjoyable!

 

Book your appointment today and discover why The Cars Factory is the smart choice for your next vehicle! Don't miss out on our unbeatable deals!

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

133,342 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Limited 1-Owner No Accident!

12202561

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Limited 1-Owner No Accident!

Location

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1

416-886-2323

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,342KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC1N77JR288021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 133,342 KM

Vehicle Description

🚗 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited Plug-In Hybrid – 1-Owner, No Accidents! 🚗

Looking for the ultimate ride with top-tier luxury and technology? This 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited Plug-In Hybrid is a 1-owner, accident-free beauty packed with amazing features!

✨ Features Include:

  • ✅ 1-Owner, Accident-Free
  • 🛋️ Luxurious Leather Interior
  • 🌞 Panoramic Sunroof
  • 🗺️ Navigation System
  • 🎥 360° Backup Camera
  • 🎬 Dual DVD Entertainment System
  • 🚪 Power Sliding Doors
  • 🚀 Power Tailgate
  • 🛣️ Adaptive Cruise Control
  • 🔥 Heated Steering Wheel & Heated Seats
  • 🔑 Push-Button Start
  • 🚗 Lane Assist
  • 🅿️ Self-Parking Feature
  • 🎯 Parking Sensors
  • 🍏 Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • And Much More!

This Pacifica is the perfect combination of style, comfort, and innovation. Don't wait – contact us today and schedule your test drive! 😎

 

Welcome to The Cars Factory! 🚗💥

 

Your Premier Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in Scarborough, Ontario!

 

Located at 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada
Appointments Available – Personalized, hassle-free service just for you!

 CERTIFIED VEHICLES YOU CAN TRUST! 🔧✔️

Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle has passed our comprehensive safety inspection – going above and beyond industry standards! We also include a fresh oil change and professional detailing before your car hits the road. 🚗✨
Certification Package available for only $899.
Note: Vehicles are not drivable unless certified and e-tested. All trade-ins welcome! Taxes and licensing extra.

 EASY FINANCING – APPROVALS MADE SIMPLE! 💳🌟

No credit? New to Canada? Struggling with past credit history? We specialize in getting you approved! Our expert finance team will work with you no matter your situation – whether it’s a history of bankruptcy, collections, or bad credit.

  • On-the-spot financing – Get approved instantly!
  • Bad credit? You’re still likely to qualify!
  • Take control and start rebuilding your credit today!

Please note: Financing is subject to an administrative fee.

 PEACE OF MIND WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES! 🔒

Don’t leave your vehicle’s future to chance! Protect your investment with an eligible extended warranty. We offer customizable coverage options that give you the peace of mind you deserve. Speak with our team to find the best plan for your needs!

 NO-HAGGLE PRICING – THE BEST DEAL, GUARANTEED! 💸

The Cars Factory ensures you get the best price from day one! With no-haggle pricing and constant market monitoring, we guarantee you’re always getting an unbeatable deal. No surprises, no stress – just pure value!

 Why Choose The Cars Factory?

 

At The Cars Factory, we put quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction at the forefront of everything we do. Our goal is to deliver the best experience for every customer, with a focus on making your car-buying journey smooth and enjoyable!

 

Book your appointment today and discover why The Cars Factory is the smart choice for your next vehicle! Don’t miss out on our unbeatable deals!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Cars Factory

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Cars Factory

416-886-2323

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid