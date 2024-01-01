Menu
<p>No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Traction Control, Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca</p><p> </p>

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

224,593 KM

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
Canada Value Package 2WD

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
224,593KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG4JR347286

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 224,593 KM

No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Traction Control, Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Knee Air Bag

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

