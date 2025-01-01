$12,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
CREW/ PWR SLIDING DOORS AND GATE /REAR CAM/ LOADED
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
CREW/ PWR SLIDING DOORS AND GATE /REAR CAM/ LOADED
Location
Executive Motors
4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
416-953-5105
Advertised Unfit
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 179,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899
*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:
-FREE OIL CHANGE
-FREE RUST PROOFING
-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT
CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!
416-953-5105
MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM
TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM
WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM
THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM
FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM
SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM
SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Executive Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Executive Motors
Executive Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-953-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-953-5105