2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

LOW KM| NAV| LEATHER| SCREEN| HEAT STEERING

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

LOW KM| NAV| LEATHER| SCREEN| HEAT STEERING

East Court Ford Lincoln

4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

416-292-1171

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,871KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4872612
  • Stock #: A4164
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG6JR312567
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
LOW KM,  Leather, Heated seats, nav, backup camera, and drives like new.

OWN THIS WITH NO MONEY DOWN $76/week (only 4.99% APR for 84 months, O.A.C*),

Interested? The dealership will deliver this vehicle to your home. Text us at 855-931-2794 to know more about our online shopping option.

Have a trade in? The dealer is still accepting trade-ins and will give you the best possible value in the market.

We have 100+ unadvertised used vehicles in excellent condition. Visit https://eastcourtfordlincoln.com/pre-owned-inventory/ to check them out.

Some of the other features of this model are: 

Perfect for a family, scratch less and looks like new.

-7 Passenger seats
-Backup camera
-Heated mirrors
-Load area protection
-Rear AUX, HDMI, Power points, and more.
-Lots of storage space in the trunk
-Lots of cup holders 
-SRS Airbags
-Rear AC/Heat control
-Economy mode
-Voice activated system
-Power mirrors
-Power 3rd row windows
-Hard Disc Drive
-Cruise control
-USB
-Tilt/Telescopic steering
-Fog Lamps
-Leather Seats
-Heated seats and steering
-Touch Screen
-Power Seats
-Navigation
-Dual Zone AC

*PREVIOUSLY DAILY RENTAL


Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

East Court Ford Lincoln

East Court Ford Lincoln

4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

