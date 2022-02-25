Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

152,805 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Kings Auto Ltd.

416-916-1514

SXT PREMIUM PLUS, LEATHER, B-CAM, STOW N GO

Location

Kings Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

416-916-1514

152,805KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8410065
  • Stock #: D2657
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0JR251395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # D2657
  • Mileage 152,805 KM

Vehicle Description

PREMIUM PLUS PKG | AUTOMATIC | LEATHER | BACKUP CAMERA | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | AC | STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY 


                

Welcome to Kings Auto! Our team is committed to making this your best car buying experience.

                

We Finance Everyone!! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit...Everyone is Approved!! Kings Auto offers preferred bank rates and finance options for all walks of life in a professional, informative and comfortable atmosphere.   We guarantee financing that will help you re-establish the strong credit you deserve. Our finance team will work for you to get you approved for the vehicle you want.
                

All our vehicles come certified.  All Prices are plus taxes and licensing. No hidden Costs! Check out our inventory at www.kingsautoltd.ca.  Give us a call at 416- 916-1514 or drop by and check out our inventory in person.  Dont waste another minute! Come and get the vehicle you need right here, right NOW!!! 

                
 
We are located in Scarborough, minutes from Scarborough Town Center mall

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Quad Captain Chairs
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

