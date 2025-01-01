Menu
Accident-Free 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD a spacious and versatile 7-passenger SUV built for comfort and convenience. Equipped with all-wheel drive for year-round confidence, it features leather seats, a sunroof, navigation, rearview camera, push-button start, heated seats and steering wheel, remote start, tri-zone climate control, premium audio system, and alloy wheels. With its flexible interior space and family-friendly features, the Journey GT AWD is a practical and well-equipped SUV for everyday use and road trips alike.

Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, were dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Heres what sets us apart:
**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.

**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether youre dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.

**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.

Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

2018 Dodge Journey

97,855 KM

Details Description Features

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Journey

GT AWD

12672816

2018 Dodge Journey

GT AWD

Location

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-9700

Logo_AccidentFree

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,855KM
VIN 3C4PDDFG0JT477188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 477188
  • Mileage 97,855 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD a spacious and versatile 7-passenger SUV built for comfort and convenience. Equipped with all-wheel drive for year-round confidence, it features leather seats, a sunroof, navigation, rearview camera, push-button start, heated seats and steering wheel, remote start, tri-zone climate control, premium audio system, and alloy wheels. With its flexible interior space and family-friendly features, the Journey GT AWD is a practical and well-equipped SUV for everyday use and road trips alike.
Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Motorspot

Motorspot

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-9700

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2018 Dodge Journey