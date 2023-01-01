Menu
2018 Ford Escape

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10155231
  • Stock #: 0053
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD4JUB56588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SE! FWD! 1.5L ECOBOOST! BLACK ON BLACK! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER AND HEATED SEAT! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6 ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD 416-356-8118, EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW--- WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

