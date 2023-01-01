$19,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10155231
- Stock #: 0053
- VIN: 1FMCU0GD4JUB56588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SE! FWD! 1.5L ECOBOOST! BLACK ON BLACK! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER AND HEATED SEAT! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6 ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD 416-356-8118, EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW--- WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
