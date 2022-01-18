$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
416-291-6456
2018 Ford Escape
2018 Ford Escape
SE
Location
The Humberview Group
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4
416-291-6456
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
57,086KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8148031
- Stock #: W2877A
- VIN: 1FMCU0GD0JUC92216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # W2877A
- Mileage 57,086 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Volkswagen MidTown Toronto
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4