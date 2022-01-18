Menu
2018 Ford Escape

57,086 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

SE

Location

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

57,086KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: W2877A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD0JUC92216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,086 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

