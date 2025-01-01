Menu
Discover the 2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4WDa spacious 7-seater SUV powered by a 3.5L V6 engine with intelligent 4WD and terrain management. Enjoy features like remote start, keyless entry, heated power seats, dual-zone climate control, rearview camera, Bluetooth, SYNC infotainment system, power liftgate, alloy wheels, fog lights, third-row seating, and roof rails. With a roomy interior and strong performance, this Explorer is perfect for families and adventure seekers alike. Approx. fuel mileage: 13.1L/100km city and 9.2L/100km highway.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2018 Ford Explorer

96,316 KM

Details Description

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

12838588

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_NoBadges

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,316KM
VIN 1FM5K8D86JGB81933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B81933
  • Mileage 96,316 KM

Vehicle Description

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

877-777-6217

2018 Ford Explorer