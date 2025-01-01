Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Discover the 2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4WDa spacious 7-seater SUV powered by a 3.5L V6 engine with intelligent 4WD and terrain management. Enjoy features like remote start, keyless entry, heated power seats, dual-zone climate control, rearview camera, Bluetooth, SYNC infotainment system, power liftgate, alloy wheels, fog lights, third-row seating, and roof rails. With a roomy interior and strong performance, this Explorer is perfect for families and adventure seekers alike. Approx. fuel mileage: 13.1L/100km city and 9.2L/100km highway.</span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2018 Ford Explorer

96,316 KM

Details Description

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12838615

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

  1. 12838615
  2. 12838615
  3. 12838615
  4. 12838615
  5. 12838615
  6. 12838615
  7. 12838615
  8. 12838615
  9. 12838615
  10. 12838615
  11. 12838615
  12. 12838615
  13. 12838615
  14. 12838615
  15. 12838615
  16. 12838615
  17. 12838615
  18. 12838615
  19. 12838615
  20. 12838615
  21. 12838615
  22. 12838615
  23. 12838615
  24. 12838615
  25. 12838615
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,316KM
VIN 1FM5K8D86JGB81933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B81933
  • Mileage 96,316 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the 2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4WDa spacious 7-seater SUV powered by a 3.5L V6 engine with intelligent 4WD and terrain management. Enjoy features like remote start, keyless entry, heated power seats, dual-zone climate control, rearview camera, Bluetooth, SYNC infotainment system, power liftgate, alloy wheels, fog lights, third-row seating, and roof rails. With a roomy interior and strong performance, this Explorer is perfect for families and adventure seekers alike. Approx. fuel mileage: 13.1L/100km city and 9.2L/100km highway.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorspot

Used 2020 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Toyota Camry SE 122,373 KM $23,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 96,316 KM $24,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V EX AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Honda CR-V EX AWD 143,074 KM $22,895 + tax & lic

Email Motorspot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

416-272-XXXX

(click to show)

416-272-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2018 Ford Explorer