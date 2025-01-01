$27,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD
2018 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD
Location
Motorspot
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
416-272-9700
$27,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,066KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG0JFD19445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D19445
- Mileage 136,066 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew is an accident-free, one-owner vehicle in excellent condition. Built for both power and versatility, this truck offers a spacious interior with premium features like heated seats, a rearview camera, and navigation for enhanced convenience. Stay connected with Bluetooth and enjoy a smooth, comfortable ride with modern technology. With its rugged 4WD capability and impressive towing capacity of up to 13,200 lbs, it's perfect for tackling any terrain and handling heavy loads. This well-maintained F-150 combines reliability, performance, and style, making it an ideal choice for anyone in need of a dependable, feature-packed pickup.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorspot
2019 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD 148,800 KM $27,895 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 94,070 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C450 AMG 4MATIC 147,671 KM $23,895 + tax & lic
Email Motorspot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot
Octane Used Cars
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
Call Dealer
416-272-XXXX(click to show)
$27,895
+ taxes & licensing
Motorspot
416-272-9700
2018 Ford F-150