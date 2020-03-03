Safety Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Seating Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features Rear Step Bumper

Panic Alarm

voltmeter

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Passenger door bin

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Front wheel independent suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.