2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Location

Toronto Auto Group

2380 LAWRENCE AVE E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2R5

877-834-7371

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,445KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4816803
  • Stock #: PX0238RT
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E51JFC82490
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Rates as Low As **3.99% o.a.c. Any Credit Approved! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit all credit applications are accepted and Welcome! Toronto Auto Group has been in business since 1999 with over 46,000 units sold. We carry a large selection of over 725 used cars, trucks, vans and SUV s in stock! Please call today. We specialize in 2nd chance auto loan approvals. We are the credit rebuilding specialists we service ALL of Ontario, we offer Free Home Delivery. Thank you for your consideration we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you. Rebuild your credit rebuild your life!! Trades: we take any trade! High KM / Low KM / Older / Newer. *** We Will Buy Your Trader Even if You Don t Buy Our Vehicle*** ** Vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $695+HST** ** Please note, all 2017,2018, 2019, 2020 model year are previous daily rental **'

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
  • Rear Step Bumper
  • Panic Alarm
  • voltmeter
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Passenger door bin
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front wheel independent suspension

