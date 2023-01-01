Menu
2018 Ford Fusion Energi

123,940 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

2018 Ford Fusion Energi

2018 Ford Fusion Energi

SE FWD

2018 Ford Fusion Energi

SE FWD

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,940KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9639028
  • VIN: 3FA6P0PU5JR199004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,940 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL!! 
CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS 
SE LUXURY | PLUG IN HYBRID
REMOTE START | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS 
BACKUP CAM | ALLOY RIMS | MUCH MORE 


FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! | EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

