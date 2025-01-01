Menu
Accident-free 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible, a modern icon that delivers thrilling performance and open-air freedom. Powered by a 2.3L turbocharged EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it offers impressive power with efficiency at approximately 11.0 L/100 km city and 7.4 L/100 km highway. The Premium trim enhances the driving experience with leather-trimmed heated and cooled seats, premium audio system, navigation, dual-zone climate control, and a power-folding soft top. Safety and convenience features include a rearview camera, parking sensors, and advanced driver-assist technologies. With its bold design, sporty handling, and convertible versatility, this Mustang EcoBoost Premium is built to stand out on every drive.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2018 Ford Mustang

64,890 KM

$27,895

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium Convertible

2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium Convertible

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

$27,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,890KM
VIN 1FATP8UH4J5177569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 177569
  • Mileage 64,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible, a modern icon that delivers thrilling performance and open-air freedom. Powered by a 2.3L turbocharged EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it offers impressive power with efficiency at approximately 11.0 L/100 km city and 7.4 L/100 km highway. The Premium trim enhances the driving experience with leather-trimmed heated and cooled seats, premium audio system, navigation, dual-zone climate control, and a power-folding soft top. Safety and convenience features include a rearview camera, parking sensors, and advanced driver-assist technologies. With its bold design, sporty handling, and convertible versatility, this Mustang EcoBoost Premium is built to stand out on every drive.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
2018 Ford Mustang