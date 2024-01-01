$27,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT Crew Cab Short Box 4WD
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT Crew Cab Short Box 4WD
Location
Octane Used Cars
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
877-777-6217
$27,895
+ taxes & licensing
157,200KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GTU2NEC3JG607423
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 607423
- Mileage 157,200 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Octane Used Cars
2020 Toyota Camry SE 84,137 KM $24,895 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Mustang ECOBOOST CONVERTIBLE 69,951 KM $28,895 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Sonata PREFERRED 92,255 KM $20,895 + tax & lic
Email Octane Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars
Octane Used Cars
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-777-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,895
+ taxes & licensing
Octane Used Cars
877-777-6217
2018 GMC Sierra 1500