2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span><br>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span><br></div><div><div><div></div></div><div><div><span>Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span></font></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div></div>

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

157,200 KM

Details Description

$27,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew Cab Short Box 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew Cab Short Box 4WD

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 11256245
  2. 11256245
  3. 11256245
  4. 11256245
  5. 11256245
  6. 11256245
  7. 11256245
  8. 11256245
  9. 11256245
  10. 11256245
  11. 11256245
  12. 11256245
  13. 11256245
  14. 11256245
  15. 11256245
  16. 11256245
  17. 11256245
  18. 11256245
  19. 11256245
  20. 11256245
  21. 11256245
  22. 11256245
  23. 11256245
  24. 11256245
  25. 11256245
  26. 11256245
  27. 11256245
  28. 11256245
Contact Seller

$27,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
157,200KM
Used
VIN 3GTU2NEC3JG607423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 607423
  • Mileage 157,200 KM

Vehicle Description


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

Used 2020 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Toyota Camry SE 84,137 KM $24,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Mustang ECOBOOST CONVERTIBLE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Ford Mustang ECOBOOST CONVERTIBLE 69,951 KM $28,895 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Sonata PREFERRED for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Hyundai Sonata PREFERRED 92,255 KM $20,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500