2018 GMC Sierra 1500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9716038

9716038 VIN: 3GTU2MEC8JG287610

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Tow Hooks Privacy Glass Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.