2018 GMC Sierra 1500

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation/5.3L V8/Accident Free/Comes Certified

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation/5.3L V8/Accident Free/Comes Certified

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9716038
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC8JG287610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevation, Accident Free, Automatic. Has 135,000KM on it, Comes Certified With 1 Year Warranty. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Wireless Phone Charging Pad, Backup Camera, Backup Sensors, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Factory Remote Starter, Fog Lights, Running Boards. Please Call To Confirm Availability.....A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS By Appointment Only
SUNDAYS CLOSED

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

