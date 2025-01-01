$20,495+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Accord
EX-L CVT
2018 Honda Accord
EX-L CVT
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$20,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,935KM
VIN 1HGCV1F55JA811894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 811894
- Mileage 150,935 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Honda Accord Sedan EX-L offers a refined and comfortable driving experience with upscale features. This model includes leather-trimmed seats, a sunroof, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable and memory drivers seat, rearview camera, Bluetooth, dual-zone climate control, and stylish alloy wheels. Advanced safety tech includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring. With excellent fuel efficiency rated around 8.1L/100km combined, it balances elegance, convenience, and economy in one well-appointed package.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
2018 Honda Accord