Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>2018 Honda Accord Sedan EX-L offers a refined and comfortable driving experience with upscale features. This model includes leather-trimmed seats, a sunroof, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable and memory drivers seat, rearview camera, Bluetooth, dual-zone climate control, and stylish alloy wheels. Advanced safety tech includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring. With excellent fuel efficiency rated around 8.1L/100km combined, it balances elegance, convenience, and economy in one well-appointed package.</span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2018 Honda Accord

150,935 KM

Details Description

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Accord

EX-L CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12675240

2018 Honda Accord

EX-L CVT

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 12675240
  2. 12675240
  3. 12675240
  4. 12675240
  5. 12675240
  6. 12675240
  7. 12675240
  8. 12675240
  9. 12675240
  10. 12675240
  11. 12675240
  12. 12675240
  13. 12675240
  14. 12675240
  15. 12675240
  16. 12675240
  17. 12675240
  18. 12675240
  19. 12675240
  20. 12675240
  21. 12675240
  22. 12675240
  23. 12675240
  24. 12675240
  25. 12675240
  26. 12675240
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,935KM
VIN 1HGCV1F55JA811894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 811894
  • Mileage 150,935 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda Accord Sedan EX-L offers a refined and comfortable driving experience with upscale features. This model includes leather-trimmed seats, a sunroof, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable and memory drivers seat, rearview camera, Bluetooth, dual-zone climate control, and stylish alloy wheels. Advanced safety tech includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring. With excellent fuel efficiency rated around 8.1L/100km combined, it balances elegance, convenience, and economy in one well-appointed package.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premier w/Tech Pkg for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premier w/Tech Pkg 128,429 KM $19,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Lexus NX NX 300 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Lexus NX NX 300 137,084 KM $25,695 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord EX-L CVT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Honda Accord EX-L CVT 150,935 KM $20,495 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2018 Honda Accord