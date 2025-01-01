Menu
2018 Honda Accord Sedan EX-L offers a refined and comfortable driving experience with upscale features. This model includes leather-trimmed seats, a sunroof, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable and memory drivers seat, rearview camera, Bluetooth, dual-zone climate control, and stylish alloy wheels. Advanced safety tech includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring. With excellent fuel efficiency rated around 8.1L/100km combined, it balances elegance, convenience, and economy in one well-appointed package.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2018 Honda Accord

150,935 KM

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Accord

EX-L CVT

12675249

2018 Honda Accord

EX-L CVT

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,935KM
VIN 1HGCV1F55JA811894

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 811894
  • Mileage 150,935 KM

Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

$20,495

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2018 Honda Accord