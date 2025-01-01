Menu
2018 Honda Accord Sedan Sport a sporty and well-equipped midsize sedan that combines performance, comfort, and efficiency. It features a responsive 1.5-litre turbo engine with CVT, paddle shifters, 19 alloy wheels, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. Inside, youll find a one-touch power sunroof, power drivers seat with 12-way adjustment including lumbar support, sport pedals, rearview camera, Bluetooth, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, LED headlights, and dual-zone climate control. With fuel economy rated at approximately 10.4L/100km city and 7.4L/100km highway, the Accord Sport delivers a fun and refined driving experience.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2018 Honda Accord

148,308 KM

Details Description

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Accord

Sport CVT

12694776

2018 Honda Accord

Sport CVT

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_NoBadges

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,308KM
VIN 1HGCV1F31JA805444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 805444
  • Mileage 148,308 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda Accord Sedan Sport a sporty and well-equipped midsize sedan that combines performance, comfort, and efficiency. It features a responsive 1.5-litre turbo engine with CVT, paddle shifters, 19" alloy wheels, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. Inside, you'll find a one-touch power sunroof, power drivers seat with 12-way adjustment including lumbar support, sport pedals, rearview camera, Bluetooth, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, LED headlights, and dual-zone climate control. With fuel economy rated at approximately 10.4L/100km city and 7.4L/100km highway, the Accord Sport delivers a fun and refined driving experience.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

877-777-6217

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2018 Honda Accord