$18,495+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Accord
LX CVT
2018 Honda Accord
LX CVT
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,028 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Honda Accord Sedan LX CVT a stylish, reliable, and fuel-efficient midsize sedan offering excellent comfort, strong performance, and modern features. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT automatic transmission, it delivers impressive fuel economy and a refined driving experience. The LX trim includes heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, backup camera, Bluetooth, USB connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and a spacious, well-designed interior known for Hondas exceptional durability. With its balanced performance, roomy cabin, and strong reputation for long-term reliability, the 2018 Accord LX is an excellent choice for daily commuters and families.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!
CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.
FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.
WARRANTY
This Accord LX CVT qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.
PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-777-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
877-777-6217