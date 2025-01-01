Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=138 data-end=857><strong data-start=138 data-end=857><span><font color=#000000>2018 Honda Accord Sedan LX CVT a stylish, reliable, and fuel-efficient midsize sedan offering excellent comfort, strong performance, and modern features. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT automatic transmission, it delivers impressive fuel economy and a refined driving experience. The LX trim includes heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, backup camera, Bluetooth, USB connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and a spacious, well-designed interior known for Hondas exceptional durability. With its balanced performance, roomy cabin, and strong reputation for long-term reliability, the 2018 Accord LX is an excellent choice for daily commuters and families.</font></span></strong></p><p data-start=859 data-end=981><span><font color=#000000><br></font></span></p><p data-start=859 data-end=981><font color=#000000><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=893 data-end=896><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=940 data-end=943><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></font></p><hr data-start=984 data-end=987><h3 data-start=989 data-end=1008><span><b><font color=#000000><br></font></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=989 data-end=1008><span><b><font color=#000000>CERTIFICATION</font></b></span></h3><p data-start=1009 data-end=1355><span><font color=#000000>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1358 data-end=1361><h3 data-start=1363 data-end=1378><span><b><font color=#000000><br></font></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1363 data-end=1378><span><b><font color=#000000>FINANCING</font></b></span></h3><p data-start=1379 data-end=1548><span><font color=#000000>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1551 data-end=1554><h3 data-start=1556 data-end=1570><span><b><font color=#000000><br></font></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1556 data-end=1570><span><b><font color=#000000>WARRANTY</font></b></span></h3><p data-start=1571 data-end=1679><span><font color=#000000>This Accord LX CVT qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1682 data-end=1685><h3 data-start=1687 data-end=1698><span><b><font color=#000000><br></font></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1687 data-end=1698><span><b><font color=#000000>PRICE</font></b></span></h3><p><span><font color=#000000> </font></span></p><p data-start=1699 data-end=1894><span><font color=#000000>At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience</font></span></p>

2018 Honda Accord

141,028 KM

Details Description

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Accord

LX CVT

Watch This Vehicle
13313303

2018 Honda Accord

LX CVT

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 13313303
  2. 13313303
  3. 13313303
  4. 13313303
  5. 13313303
  6. 13313303
  7. 13313303
  8. 13313303
  9. 13313303
  10. 13313303
  11. 13313303
  12. 13313303
  13. 13313303
  14. 13313303
  15. 13313303
  16. 13313303
  17. 13313303
  18. 13313303
  19. 13313303
  20. 13313303
  21. 13313303
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,028KM
VIN 1HGCV1F10JA801187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,028 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda Accord Sedan LX CVT a stylish, reliable, and fuel-efficient midsize sedan offering excellent comfort, strong performance, and modern features. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT automatic transmission, it delivers impressive fuel economy and a refined driving experience. The LX trim includes heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, backup camera, Bluetooth, USB connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and a spacious, well-designed interior known for Hondas exceptional durability. With its balanced performance, roomy cabin, and strong reputation for long-term reliability, the 2018 Accord LX is an excellent choice for daily commuters and families.


Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!


CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.


FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.


WARRANTY

This Accord LX CVT qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.


PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC 112,488 KM $18,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4WD 158,484 KM $12,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i 120,852 KM $16,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2018 Honda Accord