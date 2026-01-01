Menu
Remote starter | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather Seats | Heated Front Seats | Ventilated front seats | memory drivers seat | rear view camera with parking sensors | push-button start | fully loaded | premium interior features | advanced comfort and convenience options | fuel economy approx. 8.2 L/100 km city and 6.6 L/100 km highway

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This Honda Accord Touring CVT qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience

2018 Honda Accord

118,175 KM

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Accord

Touring CVT

13486148

2018 Honda Accord

Touring CVT

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,175KM
VIN 1HGCV1F9XJA803163

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,175 KM

Remote starter | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather Seats | Heated Front Seats | Ventilated front seats | memory drivers seat | rear view camera with parking sensors | push-button start | fully loaded | premium interior features | advanced comfort and convenience options | fuel economy approx. 8.2 L/100 km city and 6.6 L/100 km highway

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This Honda Accord Touring CVT qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Honda Accord